Feb 10 Z-Obee Holdings Ltd

* on 6 jan 2017, co entered into a joint venture agreement with Perfect Major, a unit of company And Resuccess Investments Ltd

* consideration for subscription shares shall be hk$3mln

* upon completion of jv subscription, Perfect Major will be held as to 80% and 20% by company and Resuccess Investments, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: