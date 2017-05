Feb 10 Vindhya Telelinks Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 107 million rupees versus 155.7 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 2.07 billion rupees versus 2.49 billion rupees year ago

* Approved issue of NCDs worth 500 million rupees to HDFC Bank