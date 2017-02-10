BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:
* Says Mahindra to invest Rs. 1,500 crore in Nasik project for next phase of expansion
* Project constitutes development and manufacture of new product codenamed U321, covering joint investment at Nasik and Igatpuri
* Projects will qualify as ‘ultra mega project’
* Investment in the Nasik plant towards manufacture of vehicles, while investment in the Igatpuri plant will be for manufacture and supply of engines
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago