BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
Feb 10 Sunway Bhd
* Unit entered into a subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Low Peng Kiat, CRSC Property Sdn Bhd and Austral Meridian Property
* JV is not expected to have any immediate material effect on eps, net assets per share and gearing of sunway for FY ending 31 December 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2lr1LJS) Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.