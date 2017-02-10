BRIEF-India's Magnum Ventures posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.42 billion rupees versus loss 371.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 Spml Infra Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 12.7 million rupees versus profit 2.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 4.26 billion rupees versus 2.24 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: