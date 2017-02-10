BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Imation Corp :
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
* Imation Corp says board of directors also approved a 1:10 reverse stock split of company's common stock
* Has applied to NYSE to change its ticker symbol from "IMN" to "GLA"
* Name change and reverse stock split will both be effective following close of trading on NYSE on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.