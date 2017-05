Feb 10 Corporation Bank Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.59 billion rupees versus net loss of 3.88 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter interest earned 49.54 billion rupees versus 47.41 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter provisions 9.34 billion rupees versus 18.81 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter gross NPA 11.26 percent versus 10.81 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter net NPA 7.64 percent versus 6.91 percent previous quarter

* Says provision coverage ratio as at dec 31, 2016 was 56.93 percent Source text: bit.ly/2kzrhuC Further company coverage: