BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Naked Brand Group Inc
* On feb 9 co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 1 to letter of intent dated december 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Under agreeemnt , adjusts net asset amount (as defined in amendment) to $1.359 million
* Naked Brand Group Inc- amendment extends date, from february 10, 2017 to march 10, 2017- sec filing
* Letter of intent was entered into by company and Bendon in connection with a proposed business combination Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lrjdxX) Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.