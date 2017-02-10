Feb 10 Naked Brand Group Inc

* On feb 9 co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 1 to letter of intent dated december 19, 2016 - SEC filing

* Under agreeemnt , adjusts net asset amount (as defined in amendment) to $1.359 million

* Naked Brand Group Inc- amendment extends date, from february 10, 2017 to march 10, 2017- sec filing

* Letter of intent was entered into by company and Bendon in connection with a proposed business combination