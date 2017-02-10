BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Reg-centrica Plc
* British Gas extends its price freeze until August
* British gas today announces that it will extend its price freeze for its customers on its standard energy tariff until august. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.