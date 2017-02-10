Feb 10 STERIS Plc -

* Effective Feb 9, 2017, steris plc completed divestiture of Synergy Health Textiel Service B.V. and its subsidiaries - SEC filing

* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Co's fiscal 2017 revenues will be reduced by approximately $14 million as a result of the transaction with no impact on profitability Source text: [bit.ly/2lrdN5S] Further company coverage: