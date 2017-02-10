BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 STERIS Plc -
* Effective Feb 9, 2017, steris plc completed divestiture of Synergy Health Textiel Service B.V. and its subsidiaries - SEC filing
* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed
* Co's fiscal 2017 revenues will be reduced by approximately $14 million as a result of the transaction with no impact on profitability Source text: [bit.ly/2lrdN5S] Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.