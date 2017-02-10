BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Aon Plc -
* Blackstone will be required to pay to Aon a $215 million termination fee if purchase agreement is terminated under certain circumstances
* Blackstone, co have the right to terminate the purchase agreement if the closing has not occurred on or before August 9, 2017
* Blackstone's obligations under the purchase agreement are not conditioned on receipt of financing
* Will continue to be significant client of benefits administration and business process outsourcing business
* Benefits administration and business process outsourcing business has agreed to use Aon for broking and other services Source text: [bit.ly/2l10cRF] Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.