Feb 10 Aon Plc -

* Blackstone will be required to pay to Aon a $215 million termination fee if purchase agreement is terminated under certain circumstances

* Blackstone, co have the right to terminate the purchase agreement if the closing has not occurred on or before August 9, 2017

* Blackstone's obligations under the purchase agreement are not conditioned on receipt of financing

* Will continue to be significant client of benefits administration and business process outsourcing business

* Benefits administration and business process outsourcing business has agreed to use Aon for broking and other services