BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
Feb 10 Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA:
* Its unit, Focus Hotels SA, signs a deal to build a hotel in Lublin
* The unit will let the hotel for 15 yrs for about 23 million zlotys ($5.70 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0373 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.