Feb 10 Crompton Greaves Ltd:

* Consol Dec quarter loss 314.5 million rupees

* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 12.44 billion rupees

* Consol loss in Dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 11.25 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 494.4 million rupees

* Says co does not expect any adverse impact from the matter regarding the discontinued distribution franchise business