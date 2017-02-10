BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Competition and Markets Authority:
* UK'S CMA says - Served an initial enforcement order in relation to completed acquisition by Bupa Finance Plc of Oasis Healthcare Group Limited (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.