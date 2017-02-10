Feb 10 Allgemeine Gold- und Silberscheideanstalt AG:

* FY profit of about 20.4 million euros ($21.71 million) (previous year: 18.4 million euros)

* Dividend of 2.00 euros plus a special dividend of 2.20 euros (previous year: 2.00 euros + 1.80 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)