BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Celgene Corp
* Says received a second subpoena requesting materials primarily related to patient assistance to a past inquiry - sec filing
* Celgene - subpoena recevied in nov 2016 requests materials related to patient assistance programs, including co's support of 501(c)(3) organizations
* Celgene Corp says it is cooperating with the requests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.