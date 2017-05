Feb 10 Bank Of Baroda Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 2.53 billion rupees versus net loss of 33.42 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter interest earned 104.06 billion rupees versus 106.14 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter provisions 20.80 billion rupees versus 61.65 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter gross NPA 11.40 percent versus 11.35 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter net NPA 5.43 percent versus 5.46 percent previous quarter

* Says non performing loan provisioning coverage ratio 64.50 percent as on 31 dec 2016

* Says qtrtly domestic NIM 2.49 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2kzl2am) Further company coverage: