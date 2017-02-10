BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 China Lodging Group Ltd
* China Lodging Group -co's unit entered into a deposit and exclusivity agreement with the majority shareholder of hotel chain on feb 10, 2017- sec filing
* China Lodging Group -agreement provides co, majority vendor will enter into good faith negotiations for purchase of all of equity interests of hotel chain
* China Lodging Group -co required to pay majority vendor initial deposit in amount of RMB350,000,000 from date of receipt of initial deposit up to on feb 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.