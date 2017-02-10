BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Rogers cnd Company Ltd:
* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 327.9 million rupees versus 453.6 million rupees year ago
* H1 revenue of 4.40 billion rupees versus 4.14 billion rupees year ago
* Says group’s operational performance and profit for the year are expected to improve Source: bit.ly/2lyeJlH Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.