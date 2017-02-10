BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 News Corp
* News Corp says in connection with reorganization at Dow Jones, expects to incur about $30 million-$40 million restructuring charges during remainder of 2017
* News Corp - reorganization is expected to reduce the company's costs by approximately $100 million on an annualized basis by the end of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kaGUdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.