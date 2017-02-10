BRIEF-INV Metals, Govt of Ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract
Feb 10 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - on Feb 8, 2017, Acorda Therapeutics, inc entered into settlement agreement with Apotex Corporation and Apotex Inc-sec filing
* Acorda Therapeutics- as result of settlement agreement, co will be permitted to market generic version of ampyra in united states at specified date in 2025
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - settlement to resolve pending patent litigation brought by company against Apotex involving ampyra extended-release tablets
* Acorda Therapeutics - parties will request court enter consent order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against apotex referred to above
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - details of settlement are confidential Source text f(bit.ly/2kzYpT9) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.