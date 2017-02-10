BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Banca Generali SpA:
* To propose dividend of 1.07 euro per share
* Q4 preliminary net banking income 80.3 million euros ($85.39 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
* Q4 preliminary net profit 37.3 million euros versus 37.4 million euros a year ago
* CET1 ratio at Dec. 31 at 16.7 percent
* The first few weeks of 2017 confirmed the bank's uptrend among financial advisor networks and in the private sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.