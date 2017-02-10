BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Tejas Networks Limited:
* Tejas Networks Limited files for IPO
* Received ‘in-principle’ approval from the BSE and the NSE for listing of equity shares
* Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are book running lead managers
* IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 4.50 billion rupees and offer for sale of up to 12.7 million equity shares by selling shareholders Source text: bit.ly/2kWocpn
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago