Feb 10 Tejas Networks Limited:

* Tejas Networks Limited files for IPO

* Received ‘in-principle’ approval from the BSE and the NSE for listing of equity shares

* Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are book running lead managers

* IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 4.50 billion rupees and offer for sale of up to 12.7 million equity shares by selling shareholders Source text: bit.ly/2kWocpn