BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
* Says to consider issue of NCDs of about 2 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text:(bit.ly/2lriYTh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago