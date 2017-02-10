BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd
* Says signed a memorandum of agreement (moa) for acquisition of one container vessel of about 1100 teus
* Says delivery of vessel is expected in first week of march, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2kPLACF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago