Feb 10 Spice Mobility Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 63.6 million rupees versus loss 204.6 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 2.57 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees year ago

* Approved trasnfer of entire stake in unit S Mobility Pvt Ltd