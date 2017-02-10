BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* reference is made to announcements dated 14 October 2016, 4 November 2016, 9 December 2016 and 16 December 2016
* hearing of summons has been fixed to be heard on 28 february 2017
* summons is expected to be determined by court on 28 february 2017
* a summons to apply for an order to strike out petition is expected to be filed on 13 February 2017.
* Summons was filed by co on 10 Feb to apply for validation order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company