BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
Feb 10 Madison Wine Holdings Ltd
* reference is made to announcement of Madison Wine Holdings Limited dated 9 february 2017
* Perfect Zone and Bartha Holdings entered into deed of termination to terminate subscription agreement
* Perfect Zone and Bartha Holdings entered into deed of termination to terminate subscription agreement

* termination will not have any material adverse impact on business operation and current financial position of group.
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company