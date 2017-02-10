BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 10 Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd:
* Says has decided to terminate franchisee agreement dated march 21, 2013 with modern food enterprises
* Says will not remain associated with brand "modern" in any manner w.e.f. February 15, 2017
Says under process to enter into packed finished goods agreement under brand name "mactos with kanak foods
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago