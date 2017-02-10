BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 10 Clipper Realty Inc
* Clipper Realty Inc sees IPO priced at $13.50 per share of common stock
* Clipper Realty Inc says it is offering 5.6 million shares, while selling stockolders are offering 109,851 shares Source text: (bit.ly/2lyo9xL) Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.