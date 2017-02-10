WRAPUP 4-Bangladesh raises highest danger warning as cyclone takes aim
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Feb 10 Versartis Inc :
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports purchase of 145,823 common shares of Versartis Inc on feb 8-9 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ku5i5Z) Further company coverage:
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: