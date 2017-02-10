BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
Feb 10 U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Watson Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Shire related to Shire's Lialda drug -- court ruling
* Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court ruling, and orders that a judgment of non-infringement be entered
* Shire had accused Watson of patent infringement by applying with U.S. FDA to market a generic version of Lialda, a mesalamine drug Further company coverage:
* 3,359Oz of gold sold for gross revenue of $3.99 million in quarter