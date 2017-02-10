Feb 10 LPP SA:

* Prelim. Q4 revenue at 1.86 billion zlotys ($469.11 million), up 18 pct yoy

* Prelim. Q4 net profit at 158.0 million zlotys

* Trade margin in Q4 was 50.9 pct and it was lower by approx. 4 p.p. year on year