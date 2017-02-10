BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* Payless is in talks to close 1000 stores- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Payless may consider filing for bankruptcy if it's unable to reach a deal with the creditors- Bloomberg, citing sources Source: [bloom.bg/2kbwGJO]
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION