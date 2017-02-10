Feb 10 Musee Grevin SA:

* Q1 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.62 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Remains cautious for the rest of the year, given the sensitive global environment, in spite of the performance to date and the initiatives taken by it. Source text: bit.ly/2lse9ck Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)