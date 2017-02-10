BRIEF-Synlait Milk purchases 100% of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company
Feb 10 Musee Grevin SA:
* Q1 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.62 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Remains cautious for the rest of the year, given the sensitive global environment, in spite of the performance to date and the initiatives taken by it.
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results