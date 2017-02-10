Feb 10 Nikkei:

* Royal Holdings Co Ltd's group pretax profit apparently rose 4% to around 5.2 billion yen ($45.7 million) in 2016 - Nikkei

* Royal Holdings sales likely grew 2 percent to about 133 billion yen, with operating profit climbing 6 percent to 5.2 billion yen for year ended in Dec - Nikkei