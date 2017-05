Feb 10 Clorox Co :

* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Clorox Co - concurrently with effectiveness of agreement, company terminated its existing $1.1 billion credit agreement, dated as of October 1, 2014