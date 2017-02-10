UPDATE 3-BA flights returning to normal after damaging IT collapse
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
Feb 10 Tech-Value SpA:
* FY prelim production value over 10.5 million euros ($11.18 million), up about 10 percent yoy
* Sees decrease in FY 2016 EBITDA and net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday
* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.