Feb 10 Third Point Llc
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc -
SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares
in Anthem Inc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in
Conagra Brands Inc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.4 million shares in
Honeywell International Inc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 17.5 million shares
in Bank of America
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Liberty Global
Plc
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Shire Plc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 5.3 million shares
in JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Third Point Llc - change in holdings are as of Dec 31,
2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30,
2016
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3)
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2g1HJTg)