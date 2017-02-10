BRIEF-LSR Group buys new project in Moscow
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
Feb 10 Southeastern Asset Management Inc:
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Southeastern Asset Management Inc had previously reported a 10.6 percent passive stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp as of Sep 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kvheEs)
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank