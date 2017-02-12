BRIEF-Genting Bhd posts qtrly net profit 603.062 mln rgt
* Qtrly net profit 603.062 million rgt versus 130.830 million rgt
Feb 12 Arab International Hotels Co
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 5.7 million dinars versus 4.7 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes FY cash dividend of 8 percent of paid in capital Source: (bit.ly/2lxe72V) Further company coverage:
