BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 10 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group - settlement with Q30 sports LLC to obtain Q30 Sports' consent to assignment of a license and related agreements
* Performance Sports Group - company continues to anticipate that completion of sale will occur on or about February 23, 2017
* Performance Sports - license and related agreements related to acquisition vehicle co-owned by affiliates of Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION