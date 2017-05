Feb 12 Nile Cotton Ginning:

* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago

* H1 revenue EGP 2.1 million versus EGP 1.2 million year ago

* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 69 million on H1 results Source: (bit.ly/2l3noiM) Further company coverage: )