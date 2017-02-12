BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 13 Oneview Healthcare Plc
* Oneview announces major new contract in Missouri
* Announced an agreement with Bjc Healthcare in St Louis, to deploy its patient engagement solution at their new bjh hospital tower and St. Louis Children's Hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.