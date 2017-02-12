BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 13 Biotech Capital Ltd-
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market concerning a capital raise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.