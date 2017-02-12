BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 13 Ansell Ltd
* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals
* Eps guidance for full year is maintained at us$1.00 to us$1.12 excluding costs of portfolio review
* "Forward economic indicators currently suggest some prospect of improving demand in second half"
* "Declines in revenue currencies, in particular euro, will create a moderate headwind to earnings per share (eps) from fx in second half of approximately us1-2c"
* Expect unfavorable cost inflation with approximately a us4c headwind to eps in h2 compared to h1
* "Plans being developed to offset this impact including selling price increases, " Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.