Feb 13 Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd

* Hy net interest margin before profit share arrangements 2.10 percent versus 2.16 percent a year ago

* hy net profit after tax from ordinary activities up 0.1% to $209.0 m

* hy cash earnings attributable to owners of company up 0.4% to $224.7 m

* interim dividend of 34 cents per share, declared on 13 February 2017, payable on 31 March 2017

* half-year net interest income (before specific items) $597.4 million versus $585.5 million a year ago