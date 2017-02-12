BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 13 Sirtex Medical Ltd-
* Foreshadowed federal court of australia proceeding update
* Sirtex Medical Limited received a letter and draft statement of claim from law firm portfolio law
* Statement of claim foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company in federal court of australia
* In letter, company was invited to enter into settlement discussions with plaintiff, pending commencement of representative proceeding
* If foreshadowed representative proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding.
* Sirtex has declined the invitation to enter into settlement discussions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.