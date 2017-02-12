Feb 13 Sirtex Medical Ltd-

* Foreshadowed federal court of australia proceeding update

* Sirtex Medical Limited received a letter and draft statement of claim from law firm portfolio law

* Statement of claim foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company in federal court of australia

* In letter, company was invited to enter into settlement discussions with plaintiff, pending commencement of representative proceeding

* If foreshadowed representative proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding.

* If foreshadowed representative proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding.

* Sirtex has declined the invitation to enter into settlement discussions