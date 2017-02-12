Feb 13 Green International Holdings Ltd :

* Has on 9 February 2017 received a writ of summons dated 9 February 2017 issued by High Court of Hong Kong

* Plaintiff is Nu Kenson Limited and company is named as defendant in writ

* Given that litigation process is at an early stage, board of co is still considering its potential impact on co at the moment

* Nu Kenson seeks declaration that it is legal and lawful owner and/or holder of convertible bonds in principal amount of HK$40 million