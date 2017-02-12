BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL
Feb 13 Oncosil Medical Ltd-
* MHRA approval to commence study in uk-osl.ax
Medicines and health care products regulatory agency has approved commencement of Pancreatic Cancer clinical study in UK
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.